MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fiserv Forum will be hosting its first National Hockey League (NHL) game on Sunday, October 2 when the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Minnesota Wild.

According to a release, the City of Milwaukee has not hosted an NHL game since 1993, but now with the Blackhawks and Wild coming, fans will be able to experience the true atmosphere of a hockey game.

“We are excited to host the first NHL game at Fiserv Forum and welcome the return of NHL hockey to Milwaukee for the first time since 1993,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “We look forward to hosting the Blackhawks and Wild as we continue to bring a variety of dynamic events to Fiserv Forum.”

Tickets will become available to the general public on Friday, August 5, beginning at 10:00 a.m., and can be purchased from Ticketmaster here. The game is part of the Chicago Blackhawks’ ‘Home Away from Home’ 2022 series.

“We are excited to bring the Blackhawks experience to our fans out of Chicago, and we can’t think of a better place to start than our incredible neighbors to the north,” said Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations at Chicago Blackhawks. “We’re hard at work designing a gameday fans won’t want to miss as the first NHL team to bring a game to Fiserv Forum in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and BMO.”

Prior to the game, pregame celebrations will take place in the Deer District beginning at 3:00 p.m. The pregame celebrations will include Blackhawks celebrity appearances, live music, photo opportunities, and many more fun experiences for eventgoers.