Flaherty’s 7th wins lifts Cards as Burnes walks 1st batter

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty became the major leagues’ first seven-game winner this year with a 2-0 victory over Milwaukee as the Brewers’ Corbin Burnes extended his streak to 58 consecutive strikeouts before his first walk.

Flaherty allowed four hits in six innings, struck out six and walked two to help the Cardinals win a three-game series that featured dominant starting pitching.

Burnes returned from the injured list after a positive test for coronavirus.

Burnes struck out nine among his first 14 outs, giving him 58 strikeouts and no walks before walking Tommy Edman with two outs in the fifth.

