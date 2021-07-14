Flash the Bat Dog providing smiles to baseball fans

(WFRV) – While beer, brats, and hotdogs are staples in baseball stadiums, the word ‘traditional’ isn’t always in the Green Bay Booyah’s vocabulary.

“We don’t want to do things the same ‘ole, same ‘ole in baseball and we try to make it as fun as we could here. We were were sitting in a meeting going, ‘how fun would it be to have a dog retrieve the bats?'”, says Brian Kuklinski, Director of Partnerships for the Green Bay Booyah.

When the team went through a transitional period from the Bullfrogs to the Booyah three years ago, they introduced Flash the Bat Dog. Having a bat dog instead of the traditional bat boy has provided smiles like no other.

“He loves people and loves putting the smiles on peoples faces. He smiles just as much as the people. He has just about as much fun walking the stadium and getting rubs and saying hi to everybody as he does on the field chasing bats”, says Kuklinski.

Flash’s owner Allen Burnsworth is the President of ‘In Touch Dog Training’ and when the Booyah called him up, he thought it was a great opportunity to show the community an example of what a really well trained dog would be.

“If you sit and watch him, he’ll be watching me to tell him when to go but you’ll see his ear kick back and he’s listening to the crack of the bat. He now knows when there’s a crack of the bat to look to see if he’s supposed to get it or not”, says Burnsworth.

Once a crazy idea in a meeting has now turned into a staple at the ballpark for the Booyah.

Flash not only knows when to fetch the bats, but he also knows whenever Burnsworth pulls into the parking lot at Capital Credit Union Park.

“As soon as we pull up to the parking lot, he knows where he’s at and he starts squealing. We put his vest on and give him his ball and he walks in before me and you can hear everybody go ‘FLASH!'”, says Bursnworth.

The Booyah told Local 5 the organization strives on being a place for entertainment in the community and Flash gives everyone just that, baseball fan or not.

“If you’re not a baseball fan, that’s the one element that we have found that has drawn people back. You’ve got to see the dog. We’ll ride that until we can’t no more”, says Kuklinski.