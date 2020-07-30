Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

(WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders extended their lead over the Green Bay Booyah in the pod standings with a shutout victory on Wednesday night.

Fond du Lac jumped out in front with three runs in the first inning and never looked back. Parker Noland led Fondy with two RBIs on the night, and Victor Scott II added a solo home run as well.

On the mound Jake Carr got the win after holding Green Bay to just three hits over five innings. Meanwhile Trace Hoffman closed out the final four innings to secure the shutout.

Fond du Lac now leads the Wisconsin/Illinois East pod by three games over Green Bay.