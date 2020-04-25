1  of  2
Fond du Lac grad Robert Windsor picked by Colts

Memphis quarterback Brady White (3) looks to pass under pressure by Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor (54) during the first half in the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)

Fond du Lac native Robert Windsor heard his name called by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Windsor played his college ball with Penn State, and registered 40 tackles with three and a half sacks in his senior year. His junior year was his best when it comes to rushing the passer, finishing with seven and a half sacks in 2018.

At the combine Windsor talked about the support he’s received from his hometown during the draft process.

“It’s a pretty big deal in my town,” Windsor said. “I got all these people I don’t even know from my hometown like ‘hey Fond du Lac has your back man’. It’s pretty cool for me and my town.”

