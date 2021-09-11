Fond du Lac’s Braelon Allen scores first career touchdown as Badgers roll EMU

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) scores a touchdown against Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Mikey Haney (97) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON (WFRV) – One of Wisconsin’s most highly-anticipated freshman debuts, Braelon Allen made the most of his first opportunity for the home state Badgers.

The true freshman rushed seven times for 30 yards in his debut at Camp Randall, helping pace the Badger offense in the second half as UW rolled visiting Eastern Michigan 34-7 to improve to 1-1 on the season.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Allen plunged the final dagger for the Badgers, leaping into the end zone on a one-yard touchdown run to cap the day and put away the visitors.

Allen, a former four-star recruit out of Fond du Lac, was playing football for the Cardinals just four months ago in the WIAA’s alternate spring season. Before his junior year, he reclassified from the 2022 class to 2021 to join the Badgers this summer.

He wasn’t the only Wisconsin running back with a big night Saturday.

Chez Mellusi led the way with 144 yards, Isaac Guerendo found paydirt on an 82-yard second quarter touchdown run, and the Badgers racked up 275 yards on the ground in the first half.

Eastern Michigan had just three first downs in the game.

The Badgers have next week off before traveling to Chicago’s Soldier Field to take on Notre Dame September 25.