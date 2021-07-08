Fond du Lac’s Marty Paulsen becomes third Wisconsin high school coach inducted into ABCA Hall of fame

Fond du Lac, Wis. (WFRV) – The American Baseball Coaches Association announced their 2022 Hall of Fame class and long tenured Fond du Lac High School baseball Marty Paulsen is on the list.

Paulsen becomes the third high school coach ever from Wisconsin to make the ABCA Hall of Fame. He’s one of seven coaches in 2022 being honored.

As the 2021 high school season ended, it marked Paulsen’s 53rd year coaching the varsity baseball team at Fond du Lac High School. Since 1969, Paulsen has won over 600 games giving him the second-most wins of all time among active coaches in Wisconsin. He’s also lead the Cardinals to five state tournament bids in five different decades. Fond du Lac won the state title in 2000 under Paulsen.

The 2022 ABCA Hall of Fame induction will take place Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Marriot Marquis in Chicago, Illinois. It’ll be the 78th annual ABCA Convention.