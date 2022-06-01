FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – You can’t think about the Fond du Lac baseball program without thinking about head coach Marty Paulsen.

For the last 54 years, Paulsen led the Cardinals to the highest of highs. Fond du Lac won the state championship in 2000. After more than 600 wins and numerous awards, Paulsen announced his retirement a few weeks ago.

“I’ve never done this before. I’ve never retired. I told our athletic director two weeks ago, when I told him, ‘listen – I don’t know what to do from here. I don’t know when to tell anybody. I don’t know anything’. He said, ‘I don’t either. I’ve never retired from anything either'”, said Paulsen.

The high school held a special retirement ceremony prior to Paulsen’s last regular home game of the season last week.

“That was amazing. I mean, I saw people that I haven’t seen in 20 years that were here and it was awesome. A whole bunch of my players came back. I got a chance to slap high fives and hands with them, bring up memories because that’s the beauty of the whole thing”, Paulsen expressed.

Marty’s wife Cindy told Local 5 how proud she was of her husband and mentioned how Paulsen loves when players come up to him out in public. Cindy said Marty could ramble on about a specific player’s stats – no matter the year.

“He’s very fair and he’s very honest with the players. He doesn’t bring a lot home. We talk about the weather a lot and the best thing I ever did was teach him how to wash his own uniform”, Cindy said.

The everlasting impact Paulsen has left on the game goes beyond just his players – it’s the community and even the umpires that have called his games.

“All of the years, I really appreciate working with you. It’s been a pleasure for me. You taught me a lot too. You taught everybody a lot”, an umpire expressed to Marty before his last home game.

While there may have been hot days on the diamond, Paulsen emphasized that having fun was important.

“Our goal number one is to have fun and then number two is to prepare to play as well as you can. Of course, it’s more fun when you win”, Paulsen said.

After the Cardinals lost their WIAA Regional game against Slinger, Marty hung up the jersey for the last time and is now looking ahead to his retirement.

“I told him, he should join a golf league”, Cindy laughed. “No, it’s going to be good. It’ll be nice to have someone else mow the lawn in the spring.”

54 years is a long time. Marty’s first year as head coach came at just 22-years-old. He’s leaving the program with a full heart and there’s only one thing that Paulsen wants to be remembered for.

“That I did as well as I possibly could. I think I left it as good and hopefully a little better”, Paulsen said.