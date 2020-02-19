Breaking News
Ford’s career-high 19 points paces Wisconsin over Purdue

Wisconsin’s Aleem Ford (2) reacts after hitting a 3-point basket against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Ford had a game-high 19 points in Wiscoinsin’s 69-65 win. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Aleem Ford scored a career-high 19 points and Wisconsin held off a late charge from Purdue to win 69-65.

Wisconsin built a lead in the second half with strong shooting behind the 3-point arc. But it secured the win over Purdue by hitting all eight free throws it took over the final 28 seconds.

A Ford 3 put the Badgers up 51-38 midway through the second half, and Noel Eastern’s foul on the next Purdue possession put Wisconsin into the bonus.

Trevion Williams scored 17 and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Purdue.

