Former Badgers big man Brian Butch on Sports Xtra

(WFRV) – Former Badgers center and Appleton West grad Brian Butch stops by Sports Xtra to talk about Wisconsin’s season ending loss to Baylor, and his broadcasting career on Sports Xtra.

Wisconsin had a tough task on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Baylor. The Bears have been among the top teams in the country all season, and are a one seed in this year’s tournament.

The Badgers fell behind by as much as 18 in the second half, but it’s actually how they went into the break that Butch said was a major turning point.

Wisconsin was able to battle back and cut the deficit to seven in the second half before the comeback fell short.