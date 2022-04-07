PHOENIX, Ariz. (WFRV) – Frank Kaminsky has been waived by the Phoenix Suns to clear a roster space heading into the playoffs.

Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky (44) reacts as he falls during the first half of the NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament championship game against Duke Monday, April 6, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Kaminsky has only played 9 games this season for the Western Conference leaders due to a stress reaction in his left knee. Through his three seasons in Phoenix, Kaminsky averaged 8.2 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, and 1.8 assists per game.

The Lisle, Illinois native was selected 9th overall in the 2015 draft by the Charlotte Hornets after winning the Naismith Player of the Year award and leading Wisconsin to their first National Championship appearance since 1941.

Kaminsky’s talent never really transitioned to the NBA after his 4 years with Wisconsin, but the big man will be looking for a new home after the Suns’ latest move.