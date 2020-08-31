Former Georgetown coach John Thompson dies at 78

(NEXSTAR) – Former Georgetown coach John Thompson has died, reported WJLA. He was 78.
His death was initially reported by DC Radio station, The Team 980.
Thompson was the first Black coach to win the NCAA championship. He led the Hoyas to the title in 1984.
He had recently retired in May from the Nike Board of Directors, and he has an autobiography set to be released in January.
There was no immediate word on a cause of death.
Celebrities who have died this year
Latest Stories
- UW Health, University of Wisconsin among first sites to test new COVID-19 vaccine
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Shakespeare’s ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ crackles in Allouez
- Arizona State student group slammed for raising money for Kenosha gunman
- Wisconsin Assemblyman receives hate-filled email
- Seymour Park residents fed up with gun violence