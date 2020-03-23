Former Green Bay Sportscaster contracts Covid-19

A former member of the Green Bay area media is in the hospital after getting the coronavirus. Drew Smith worked at WLUK-TV as their sports director for over a decade and currently teaches journalism at Kansas State University. After returning from a trip to the United Kingdom with students and family, Smith started feeling ill and he is currently in the I-C-U at a hospital in Manhattan, Kansas. Over the weekend he posted a video on Facebook to address the issue.

“As they say it’s ok to feel a little bit anxious, its ok to feel a little worried. Don’t let it dominate you. I’m fighting hard. The prognosis is ongoing. The goal is to get myself out of intensive care and when that happens, move to the next step. So that’s what we’re working toward. I’m fighting hard. I’m a fighter and so is my wife Jen, and my two kids are fighting through as well. So thank you so much for all of your support, the phone calls, the texts, the Facebook messages, the messenger messages, the twitter mentions, everything. I appreciate it all.”

You can find his full message on his personal Facebook page here.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100013220088750

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100013220088750