Former high school stars team up for WFCA game

This weekend some of the best high school senior football players in the state will take the field at Titan Stadium for the annual WFCA All-Star Game.

“It’s good to get back on the pads and the helmet. I’ve been throwing around, but especially with a team now and getting into the team stuff, it’s a lot of fun being back out here. It brings back memories. It’s going to be nice, especially because everyone is very talented. Those are obviously the best games,” said former Kimberly quarterback Cody Staerkel.

Once again this year the game will help raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

Teaming up to help that cause will be former rivals now share the same sidelines. That includes the likes of Staerkel and Fond du Lac’s Eben Sauer.

“Beating Kimberly. Beating the streak. It was our first game of the season and it was pretty awesome to beat their streak,” said Sauer.

“All the guys that we’ve played against and they’re on the team now, they’re all really great guys. I love playing with them.”



“Very honored to be out here again. I know when we were out here for level four the playoffs. So, I’ve been hitting this field hard and hopefully that will help me out down the road,” said Staerkel.

There will be three games on Saturday at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh. Up first will be the eight-player game at 10 a.m. The small school (divisions 4-7) game will follow suit at 1:30 p.m., and the large school (divisions 1-3) game wraps up the day at 5 p.m.