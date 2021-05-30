Former Kewaunee football coach Don Rabas passes away

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Former football Kewaunee football coach Don Rabas passed away on Friday, May 28 at his home in Kewaunee.

Rabas was a high school football coach for 53 years. He was the head coach of the Storm for 30 years, racking up a record of 191 wins, 88 losses and 1 tie. Rabas won 10 conference championships at the head of the Storm, 11 second place finishes and only had 4 losing seasons.

He had 28 wins in a row and didn’t give up a single point in 68 straight quarters of play from 1968-1971.

After hanging up his hat in Kewaunee, Rabas went on to be an assistant coach at De Pere high school, coaching alongside his sons Greg and Brian.

Kewaunee High named the football field after Rabas in the fall of 2020.

Rabas was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame as well as the Manitowoc Lakeshore All Sports Hall of Fame. He was a Shrine Bowl Coach, and was named the Wisconsin District Coach of the Year 3 times.

He is survived by his wife Veronica, his children Sue, Greg, Jerry, Sara and Brian, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren as well as his two brothers, Eugene and Francis.