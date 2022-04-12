MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been just over a week since Green Bay men’s basketball program’s standout guard Kamari McGee announced he was transferring. After taking some time to consider his options, McGee has made his decision.

Posting on his Twitter, the Racine-native has announced he will become a Wisconsin Badger next year.

While Will Ryan and the Phoenix lose their centerpiece, Wisconsin doesn’t lose another in-state talent to an out-of-state school.

It was reported that McGee was offered by the Badgers on Monday and it obviously didn’t take long for him to make the decision he belonged in Madison.

McGee averaged 11.6 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game, and 1.9 assists per game for Green Bay and is expected to play minutes for the Badgers this upcoming season.

While it is unlikely that McGee will take over the starting point guard spot from Chucky Hepburn, the 6’0″ guard should be considered the backup.

The state of Wisconsin has lost out on home-grown talent moving out of state before and it was feared that McGee would also leave. As of recent, the Badgers have lost out on Tyler Herro (Kentucky), Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State), and Kamari McGee’s former high school teammate, Tyrese Hunter (Iowa State).

McGee will join the Badgers who come off a Round of 32 loss to Iowa State in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.