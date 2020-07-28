Fox Valley Association limits fall sports to conference only

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Big news coming out of the Fox Valley Association. It announced on July 28 it will limit fall sports competitions to only those involving conference opponents for the 2020 fall season.

In a press release from the FVA, the conference “plans to follow the practice start dates set with the WIAA Board of control last week. Low risk sports (boys/girls cross country, girls golf, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving) will begin practice on August 17 and high – risk sports (football, boys soccer and boys/girls volleyball) will begin practice on September 7.”

The conference says conference meets are still scheduled for girls golf, girls tennis, and boys and girls cross country. The girls swimming and diving conference meet with not be held.

Still no word on if conference champions will be crowned in any sports. The girls volleyball Fall Classic and boys volleyball pool play events will not go on as scheduled, but may happen at the end of the season.

Girls golf can compete starting on August 20, with girls swimming allowed to begin competition on August 21. Cross country and girls swimming and diving can start on August 25.

As for boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball, the first contests can happen on September 15 and football can start competing on September 23.

All of these plans remain subject to change based on local school district and health department guidelines. The FVA will wait to make any announcement in regards to spectator guidelines until closer to the start of fall events.



These plans refer only to fall sports. Decisions regarding winter sports will be made at a later date.