LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Softball regional tournament play is here and the Fox Valley Lutheran Foxes won a tightly contested match against Little Chute on Wednesday.

Madi Birling got things started for Little Chute for the Mustangs to take the lead but then Madison Krull knocked in a run to tie everything up.

In the fifth inning Lauren Krull gets a hit to bring home a teammate and the Foxes win 6-2 to advance to the regional final. They’ll face Luxemburg-Casco.