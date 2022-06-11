MADISON, Wis (WFRV) – Watching with bated breath, Freedom head coach Tim Dietzen watched his starting pitcher Naleyah Bork still out there on the mound in the bottom of the eighth inning. He had trusted her to get the team to the state tournament, he trusted her to bring them home to the state title.

Bring them home she did, through all 8 innings, with only 2 earned runs and 10 strikeouts as the Irish beat the Jefferson Eagles 5-4 and won its first state title.

“It’s big,” Dietzen said. “We haven’t been here since ’87. All our sports programs for the girls in town have been very competitive, they’re on the doorstep of winning the same thing. I’m just glad that we were able to get over the hump for the town. These girls worked awfully hard and I’m awfully proud of them.”

His senior pitcher couldn’t put into words what this championship means.

“I think just the pure fact that we all wanted it,” Naleyah Bork said. “Just so badly. We fought. We just kept going, kept going, and kept chipping away. They’d throw things at us, we just had fight and I think that was all we needed.”