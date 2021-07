MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 16: <> at American Family Field on June 16, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Game two of the Brewers and Reds series on Friday, July 9 will air exclusively on Youtube TV.

The broadcast will include Stephen Nelson, Dan Plesac and Danny Graves with Jon Morosi reporting live from American Family Field.

Eric Lauer is Friday’s probable pitcher for Milwaukee as he’ll face former Brewer Wade Miley and the Reds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.