GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bay Port graduate Jack Plumb, the grandson of former Packers Defensive Coordinator Fritz Shurmur, received a rookie mini-camp invitation from Green Bay.

The former Iowa Hawkeye received a call from his agent during the final day of the NFL Draft. Shortly after, Plumb was on the phone with Packers offensive line coach Luke Butkus giving him a shot with Green Bay.

“It’s a dream come true. Growing up and being a Packers fan and having a little legacy with my grandpa being a coach there and winning a Super Bowl. It was awesome. My heart was racing, a huge smile on my face, and it’s awesome knowing I have a chance to be a Packer,” Plumb said.

After playing tight end in high school at Bay Port, Plumb converted to an offensive lineman in college and started 14 games for Iowa. Now, he’ll have a shot to impress the Packers brass during rookie mini-camp this weekend as he’s just one step away from an NFL contract.

“It’s going to be filled with emotions, nerves, excitement, but I’m really excited for this opportunity,” Plumb said.

Being the grandson of the late Fritz Shurmur, Plumb is relishing this opportunity knowing that he has a chance to carry on his grandfather’s legacy. Shurmur was the defensive coordinator for the Packers from 1994 to 1998 and helped bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Titletown, winning Super Bowl XXI.

“I think he’s smiling, looking down on me. I think he’s really happy. He wore the green & gold and the big ‘G’, now I get a chance to do it myself. I think he’d be really happy,” Plumb expressed.

Throughout the rookie mini-camp process, Plumb told Local 5 he’s looking forward to showing the Packers’ coaches what he is capable of to earn an NFL contract.

“Just go out there and show them the best I can do. Show them what I did at Iowa to get this far. Just go out there and work my butt off and make it happen,” Plumb said.