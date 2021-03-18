From surviving to thriving at ‘The Driveway’ in Hobart

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV)- The coronavirus pandemic shut down many businesses last year and two of the biggest industries that were directly affected were sports and entertainment. Each of those still feeling the effects on a daily basis.

Crowds have gone from non-existent to limited in some states but public gatherings have been few and far between. “Certainly we didn’t have it as bad as some other businesses such as restaurants and bars, and they are still dealing with it. We were shut down at The Driveway for about 2 1/2 months, completely doors closed, and nobody in,” said Ryan Borowicz who owns “The Driveway”, a private basketball practice facility in Hobart. “And that was tough, there was a scary time there and it was ‘Is this going to keep going?’ and I’m starting to count the months as to how long we could eventually be able to make it work. But luckily we were able to get going last summer.”

The Driveway was closed for almost all of spring in 2020, and with different rules and restrictions changing all across Wisconsin, basketball players have come from all around the state to work out as both individuals and teams since last June.

“We’ve had all these teams using it for practice and so it’s different, but it’s been busy and we’re thankful that we’ve kind of made it work without a major shut down,” stated Borowicz. “Because there’s so many other businesses that haven’t been able to stay open or haven’t even gotten to anything like normal. But we made it work and I was very thankful for our clients, our parents, and the kids still wanted to come. We kept things safe, took all the measures we needed to, and had a relatively normal summer that was better than expected.”

Some high schools eventually reopened and had a shorter game schedule during the winter but not all of the youth programs returned to a normal routine with limited practices and weekend tournaments. “From a basketball standpoint, it would’ve been near impossible without a facility like this “said Jay Neuenschwander, who is a girls basketball youth coordinator. “At the early stages of April and May, Ryan was running virtual ball handling clinics where he was in here, and our girls were signed in through Zoom and at home doing ball handling. Just trying to keep them active and busy and engaged in the sport, which was kind of hard to be able to do it for most of the kids.”

Time and knowledge have changed health and safety protocols throughout the pandemic process, but the interior design of the facilities at The Driveway lends itself to social distancing. “Initially when we first opened back up at the end of May and early June, we were washing everything all the time, and then as more of the research came out, we kind of scaled that back a little bit,” said Borowicz. “We went with masks with our staff and kids on the court, except in the shooting cages because they’re really by themselves anyway, and we made sure there’s only one kid per cage. And then on the court, we had kids wear masks. We went through a lot of hand sanitizer, and then just extra staff in the summer. We had two extra people on at all times just cleaning everything in sight basically.”

Business has been booming especially in the shooting cages because the kids are already socially distanced and many basketball players didn’t really have anywhere to go when it was too cold to be playing outdoors during the winter.

“We’ve been busy from 3 o’clock till 10 o’clock every weeknight and then all weekend. We’ve been hosting a league for third and fourth graders around here, so it’s been seven days a week and really busy since about late October and early November,” said Borowicz. “With our shooting cages, people are really starting to see results of that. So it’s been fun seeing, now that we’ve been open a year-plus with the shooting cages, the results the kids are seeing.” Jay Neuenschwander added, “It’s been instrumental in my daughter’s game, just to be able to be inside and shoot on a good rim. The driveway at our house is great, but you come in here where you don’t have the wind, you don’t have the sun beating on you, and you can get a real game feel.”