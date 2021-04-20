Fusion Athletics all abilities cheer team heading to Worlds

(WFRV) – What started out as a small idea, has become a team set to take on the world.

“It started with two athletes. That was it. Mom came to me and said ‘hey, we know other gyms in the area have all abilities teams. Would you ever do one?’ and I was like, that’s my greatest honor,” said Fusion Athletics owner Melissa Brauer.

Those first two members, a set of twins, eventually led to a cheer team of 11 athletes of all abilities now known as Team Legacy.

“I went to an open gym and I really love cheerleading. Like, I really love it. It’s my favorite sport,” said athlete Sapphira Spreeman.

“To be honest I’m not really a very active person. So, it’s one of a few things that are considered active that I actually enjoy, because I often times meet new people or get to see people that I like being around,” said athlete David Mrotek.

Over seven years athletes like Spreeman and Mrotek, among others, helped Team Legacy rise in the ranks regionally and around the country.

“They were really quite young when they started. They come in and now and they’ll say ‘coach Jen, what can I do better?’ It’s really great to see them grow in their skills and ability, but not only that, having that voice,” said coach Jen McCargar.

Now they’re ready to take on the best in the world after qualifying for the Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando, Fla. next month.

“I’m really excited to go to Worlds. That’s a huge deal. It’s a hgue deal and I’m ready for it,” said Spreeman.

“Means your one of the best out of everybody in the world at cheer,” said Mrotek.

Of course the goals will be to have the best finish possible, but the results from the trip and the team go way beyond the competition floor.

“I hope they have the memories of a lifetime, and moments that they never ever forget, because really there’s like 9,000 athletes from 40 countries and we’re one of them,” said Brauer.

“It is the purest of hearts. They are excited beyond measure. They’re kind to one another. Their goal here is to just be the very best, and to them this is their big stage,” said McCargar.