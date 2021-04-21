Gamblers captain Tucker leaves mark, becomes all-time assist leader

(WFRV) – It isn’t hard to spot Gamblers forward Jesse Tucker on the ice. Especially with perhaps the best hockey hair in the USHL.

“I kind of did it as a joke last year, getting the mullet, and it kind of took off from there. I just love it now,” said Jesse Tucker. “Been growing it out for a while now. Think I have the best hair in the league.”

“That hair is always interesting for me. Finding positives with it is not always easy, but it’s always special,” said head coach Pat Mikesch.

It’s something Tucker does on the ice that doesn’t get a lot of attention that will be part of his legacy with the Gamblers. That’s after becoming the team’s all-time assist leader earlier this season.

“It’s obviously pretty special. I think it’s one of my greater aspects ofmy game. Something I take pride in for sure. I can score goals but I can also pass the puck. Something I can’t really say in words how it feels to me, and obviously thanks to all the boys for helping me out and putting the puck in the back of the net,” said Tucker.

“We talk about him being that 200 foot player, but he’s a puck possession guy. That leads to so many great opportunities for himself,” said Mikesch.

The work Tucker puts in certainly gets the attention of his teammates. Along with his voice, Tucker emerged as one of the leaders in the Gamblers locker room. Leading him to another honor, captain.

“For me it’s just kind of being myself. I didn’t realy change once I got named captain. I think that was the biggest thing, to just be myself. I think I’ve earned my respect over the years from a lot of guys,” said Tucker.

“You know, he’s grown into that leader that’s really good to talk with the younger players and kind of explain what this league is going to be like,” said Mikesch.

This week marks the end of the regular season for the USHL. With that Tucker and the Gamblers have their eyes set on another accomplishment, the Clark Cup.

“Basically the way coach Mikesch puts it, you’re the first to hold the cup when you win it all. You know, just finishing out your junior career strong is always the biggest thing. We’ve all got one thing on our mind to win the league,” said Tucker.