Gamblers complete the sweep of Youngstown

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Gamblers completed the three game sweep over Youngstown with a 4-2 victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Phantoms got on the board first, but Green Bay quickliy answered with the equalizer in the first period with a goal by Ryan Greene.

After falling behind again in the second period Green Bay rattled off three unanswered goals by Jackson Kunz, Xan Gurney, Jesse Tucker to secure the victory.

Green Bay currently sits six points ahead of Team USA in the USHL Standings for third place, and just one point behind Muskegon.

