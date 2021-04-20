Gamblers cruise past Saints in home regular season finale

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Gamblers scored early and often as they closed out their home regular season slate with a 7-4 win over Dubuque.

Green Bay posted four goals in the first period alone. Two of them coming from Jackson Kunz in the first twenty minutes of the game.

Aaron Randazzo stopped 27 of the 31 shots he faced as Green Bay held on for the three goal victory.

The Gamblers wrap up the regular season with a weekend series at Dubuque, and are firmly locked into the three seed in the Eastern Division as the playoffs approach.

