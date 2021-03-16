Gamblers knocks off Dubuque in a weekday thriller, 6-4

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Gamblers rallied after falling behind 2-1 in the second period to win a wild one at the Resch Center of Dubuque.

Camden Thiesing had a big night for Green Bay with a pair of goals against the Fighting Saints. The first came on a power play after Mason Lohrei put the puck on net, and Thiesing got the redirect to beat Dubuque’s netminder. A goal by Thiesing in the second period put the Gamblers in front 3-2.

Lohrei tied Derrick LaPoint for the Gamblers’ record for points in a season by a defenseman with 49. The Boston Bruins draft pick is currently leading the USHL in terms of scoring amongst defensemen, and is fifth overall.

