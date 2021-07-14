Gamblers players and draft picks named to U.S. Select Teams

(WFRV) – Four members of the Green Bay Gamblers were picked for U.S. Select Teams.
forward Jayson Shaugabay and defenseman Danny Nelson were named to the 2021 United States Under-17 Men’s Select Team. They will compete in the Undery-17 Five Nations Tournament in Switzerland from August 17-21.
Both were picked by Green Bay in this year’s USHL Futures Draft.
Forward Cameron Lund and goaltender Austin McNicholas were named to the 2021 U.S. Under-18 Men’s Select Team. They will play in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in the Czech Republic and Slovakia August 2-7. Lund appeared in two games with the Gamblers last season, and had one goal.
McNicholas was picked by Green Bay in this year’s USHL Entry Draft.