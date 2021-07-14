Gamblers players and draft picks named to U.S. Select Teams

(WFRV) – Four members of the Green Bay Gamblers were picked for U.S. Select Teams.

forward Jayson Shaugabay and defenseman Danny Nelson were named to the 2021 United States Under-17 Men’s Select Team. They will compete in the Undery-17 Five Nations Tournament in Switzerland from August 17-21.

Both were picked by Green Bay in this year’s USHL Futures Draft.

TWO GAMBLERS NAMED TO THE UNITED STATES HLINKA GRETZKY CUP ROSTER

Forward Cameron Lund and goaltender Austin McNicholas were named to the 2021 U.S. Under-18 Men’s Select Team. They will play in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in the Czech Republic and Slovakia August 2-7. Lund appeared in two games with the Gamblers last season, and had one goal.

McNicholas was picked by Green Bay in this year’s USHL Entry Draft.