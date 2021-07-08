Gamblers President reacts to Jon Cooper’s second Stanley Cup championship

(WFRV) – Former Green Bay Gamblers head coach Jon Cooper raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in less than a year on Wednesday. Current Gamblers Team President Jeff Mitchell reacts to the one time Green Bay bench boss and Lightning’s second straight championship.

“There’s only a handful of coaches that have won back-to-back Stanley Cups but Jon, he had that secret sauce, that magic. We often say he’s a unicorn, and he is. I don’t think we ever projected, he’s going to win Stanley Cups, but when it happens you’re like ‘yup, he’s the guy that’s going to do it. It was surreal watching it last night. For the Gamblers to have Jon as one of their alumni, we’re really proud of that,” said Gamblers President Jeff Mitchell.

Cooper spent two seasons as the head coach in Green Bay and brought home the Clark Cup in his final season in 2009-2010. After that Cooper was hired to lead the Lightning’s AHL club, and eventually took over Tampa Bay’s NHL squad.

“Thrilled. To be a small chapter in his book is something that we’re very proud of, and when Jon was here we had great times. Jon was such a likable guy, and if you’re a player or a young person you loved playing for him. You’d go through a wall for him, and Jon just cared so much about his players, his teammates, his friends, and it showed. Seeing him with that Stanley Cup last night , it’s surreal, it was awesome to watch,” said Mitchell.