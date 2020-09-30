Gamblers release 2020-21 schedule, limited number of fans allowed

(WFRV) – The USHL season is right around the corner and the Green Bay Gamblers released their regular season schedule.

Fans will be allowed inside the Resch Center for games this year, but capacity will be limited due to the pandemic. A decreased number of fans will allow for better social distancing inside the 10,000 seat stadium.

THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER!!! 2020-2021 SCHEDULE RELEASED!!! Who is ready for November?

Full Story: https://t.co/IniEipNEQX pic.twitter.com/BpAVs0Zzke — Green Bay Gamblers (@GamblersHockey) September 30, 2020

Single game tickets will go on sale on October 12th. The team’s promotions schedule will be released at a later date.

The team will have a pair of exhibition games in October. Information about those games will be released at a later date.

Green Bay will have their home opener on November 7th with Muskegon visiting the Resch Center.

Below is a list of all the home dates on this year’s schedule:

Saturday, November 7, 2020 Muskegon 7:05 PM

Thursday, November 12, 2020 Youngstown 7:05 PM

Saturday, November 14, 2020 Youngstown 7:05 PM

Saturday, November 21, 2020 Chicago 7:05 PM

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Chicago 7:05 PM

Friday, November 27, 2020 Team USA 7:05 PM

Saturday, November 28, 2020 Waterloo 7:05 PM

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 Dubuque 7:05 PM

Saturday, December 26, 2020 Dubuque 7:05 PM

Wednesday, December 30, 2020 Team USA 7:05 PM

Thursday, December 31, 2020 Team USA 6:05 PM

Friday, January 8, 2021 Muskegon 7:05 PM

Saturday, January 9, 2021 Muskegon 7:05 PM

Friday, January 22, 2021 Dubuque 7:05 PM

Saturday, January 23, 2021 Dubuque 7:05 PM

Friday, February 5, 2021 Chicago 7:05 PM

Saturday, February 6, 2021 Chicago 7:05 PM

Friday, February 26, 2021 Team USA 7:05 PM

Saturday, February 27, 2021 Team USA 7:05 PM

Sunday, February 28, 2021 Des Moines 3:05 PM

Friday, March 5, 2021 Youngstown 7:05 PM

Saturday, March 6, 2021 Youngstown 7:05 PM

Sunday, March 7, 2021 Youngstown 3:05 PM

Friday, March 19, 2021 Muskegon 7:05 PM

Saturday, March 20, 2021 Muskegon 7:05 PM

Friday, April 16, 2021 Team USA 7:05 PM

Saturday, April 17, 2021 Chicago 7:05 PM