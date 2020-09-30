Gamblers release 2020-21 schedule, limited number of fans allowed

(WFRV) – The USHL season is right around the corner and the Green Bay Gamblers released their regular season schedule.

Fans will be allowed inside the Resch Center for games this year, but capacity will be limited due to the pandemic. A decreased number of fans will allow for better social distancing inside the 10,000 seat stadium.

Single game tickets will go on sale on October 12th. The team’s promotions schedule will be released at a later date.

The team will have a pair of exhibition games in October. Information about those games will be released at a later date.

Green Bay will have their home opener on November 7th with Muskegon visiting the Resch Center.

Below is a list of all the home dates on this year’s schedule:

Saturday, November 7, 2020                     Muskegon           7:05 PM

Thursday, November 12, 2020                 Youngstown      7:05 PM

Saturday, November 14, 2020                  Youngstown      7:05 PM

Saturday, November 21, 2020                  Chicago                7:05 PM

Wednesday, November 25, 2020            Chicago                7:05 PM

Friday, November 27, 2020                       Team USA           7:05 PM

Saturday, November 28, 2020                  Waterloo            7:05 PM

Tuesday, December 15, 2020                    Dubuque             7:05 PM

Saturday, December 26, 2020                   Dubuque             7:05 PM

Wednesday, December 30, 2020             Team USA           7:05 PM

Thursday, December 31, 2020                 Team USA           6:05 PM

Friday, January 8, 2021                                Muskegon           7:05 PM

Saturday, January 9, 2021                          Muskegon           7:05 PM

Friday, January 22, 2021                             Dubuque             7:05 PM

Saturday, January 23, 2021                        Dubuque             7:05 PM

Friday, February 5, 2021                             Chicago                7:05 PM

Saturday, February 6, 2021                       Chicago                7:05 PM

Friday, February 26, 2021                          Team USA           7:05 PM

Saturday, February 27, 2021                     Team USA           7:05 PM

Sunday, February 28, 2021                        Des Moines        3:05 PM

Friday, March 5, 2021                                   Youngstown      7:05 PM

Saturday, March 6, 2021                             Youngstown      7:05 PM

Sunday, March 7, 2021                                 Youngstown      3:05 PM

Friday, March 19, 2021                                Muskegon           7:05 PM

Saturday, March 20, 2021                           Muskegon           7:05 PM

Friday, April 16, 2021                                   Team USA           7:05 PM

Saturday, April 17, 2021                              Chicago                7:05 PM

