Gamblers snap losing streak, bounce back against Team USA

(WFRV) – After dropping four straight, the Green Bay Gamblers got back on track with a 4-2 win over Team USA on Saturday night.

The Gamblers offense came to life after falling behind 1-0 in the second period. Damien Carfagna got the Gamblers on the board, with Alex Servago and John Mittelstadt adding two more before the period was over.

Cameron Thiesing tacked on his 18th goal of the season in the third to help put the game away.

Matt Davis was solid between the pipes for Green Bay, and stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced against Team USA.

Local Sports

