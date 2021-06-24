Gamblers wrap up offseason tryout camp

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – Before the games or the goals, it’s the offseason. That’s when teams build for what they hope will be a successful season. The Green Bay Gamblers are no exception.

“The primary focus of this is to put that roster together, and we have a great core back of our returning players. Putting the small pieces in to place to fill some of those holes,” said head coach Pat Mikesch.

This week the Gamblers wrapped up their tryout camp. A first look at players trying to make that roster when the team opens pre-season camp next September. That includes the first round pick Phase Two of this year’s USHL Draft Ethan Straky, who comes to Green Bay from the Unite States National Team.

“It’s awesome. I’ve been here a couple times playing against the Gamblers. You definitely want to be part of them when you’re here. The guys have been awesome too, it’s been great meeting them. It’s a great atmosphere in the locker room,” said Ethan Straky.

There were plenty of familiar faces on the ice Thursday as well. Including 2020 Las Vegas Golden Knights draft pick Jackson Hallum, who will once again have a big role with the Gamblers this season.

“Just kind of an intro to the season. Kind of see what our team is going to be like, see the new guys. All the coaches and the returners, it’s fun to see them. Then just kind of show guys what it’s like to be in the USHL,” said Jackson Hallum.

Ultimately this time of year is about building the depth of a team. Green Bay lost plenty of players from last year’s roster, as always, but still have NHL talent ready to step into the spotlight for a season with plenty of high expectations.

“We were really proud of our regular season last year. I think the one thing that we were missing was that playoff mentality. When we put this roster together now, we look to make sure we have players that are going to be at their best come late in the season,” said Mikesch.

“We’ll really bond well this year. Even though we’re missing some of our top guns from last year, I think we’ll still have a really good showing,” said Hallum.

Now it’s up to the players, veterans and newbies, to get ready for the upcoming season and pre-season camp this fall.

“It’s a great environment. Just working on getting back to game speed. Got a good taste of it here, but definitely putting in a lot of work in the offseason and even more ready to go,” said Straky.