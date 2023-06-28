(WFRV) – The Green Bay Blue Ribbons honored late legendary manager Denny Ruh and five former players/contributors on Wednesday during the team’s Alumni Night.

The team retired Ruh’s number, 26, during the pregame ceremonies in front of the home crowd at Joannes Stadium. The long tenured manager was the first manager in Green Bay Blue Ribbons history and led the team to 12 Wisconsin State League titles over the course of their first 26 seasons. Ruh passed away at the age of 82 this spring.

The Blue Ribbons also inducted five former players/contributors into the Green Bay Baseball Hall of Fame.

DICK WHITE: A key contributor to bringing baseball back to the Green Bay area, White was a part of a group which launched an initiative to return America’s Pastime to Joannes Park in 1970. As a member of Bay Baseball, Ltd. he served as the first President in team history, helping to launch the Green Bay Blue Ribbons.

J.D. McKAY: A pillar of the Green Bay community, McKay helped to get the Blue Ribbons off the ground in 1970. An inaugural member of the team’s Board of Directors, McKay served as the organization’s first secretary, and was instrumental in organizing road trips, as well as helping to bring the ABC National Tournament to Green Bay in 1974.

TERRY YOUNG: An infielder, who spent seven seasons with the Blue Ribbons from 1974-1980, Young was a key member of five Wisconsin State League Championship teams during his time in Green Bay. A steadying force in the lineup, Young consistently hit for a high average during his Ribbons career, and was inducted into the Wisconsin State Leaque Hall of Fame in 2008.

GREG HOWELL: Drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 1965, Howell spent six seasons in the Sox’ organization, then joined the Blue Ribbons in 1971. He played nine seasons in Green Bay, from 1971-1979, winning back-to-back Wisconsin State League MVP awards in 1973 and 1974. Howell helped the team to five championships during his time with the Ribbons, and was inducted into the WSL Hall of Fame in 2008.

MARK MILLER: An athletic outfielder who plaved 17 seasons with the Blue Ribbons from 1970-1986, Miller was a fixture in Denny Ruh’s lineups for two decades, and even stepped in to lead the team in Ruh’s absence in 1984. An on-base machine who hit over .400 on multiple occasions, and a skilled defender in center field, Miller won nine Wisconsin State League championships and was inducted into the WSL Hall of Fame in 2008.

To watch the pregame ceremony and hear from Miller and Howell – click the video above.