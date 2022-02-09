GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball team hung tight with Wright State for much of the way, but a big second half run by the Raiders handed GB its sixth straight loss.

The Phoenix dropped to 4-19 on the season with the 79-62 defeat, taking a little of the magic off some recent home court success for the team.

Green Bay had won two of its last three games at the Resch Center, but the Raiders (15-10, 12-4 Horizon) were too much down the stretch.

Despite the loss, freshman guard Kamari McGee turned in a career night for the Phoenix. His 24 points set his highest mark on the season, and the two-time Horizon League Freshman of the Week grabbed five rebounds and three steals as well.

Green Bay is back in action Friday at the Kress Center, hosting Northern Kentucky at 7 p.m.