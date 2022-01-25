GB Voyageurs suspend 2022 operations, future unknown

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After only three years on the pitch, the Green Bay Voyageurs have announced they are suspending operations for the 2022 season.

In a statement, the organization says they are suspending operations for the 2022 USL League Two season. They launched operations in 2019 and returned to the field last year after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID.

They will be considering future plans for the club over the next year. At this time, the ownership group, Forward Madison FC of USL League One, will be dedicating their time to professional soccer in Wisconsin.

Any customers with questions can visit this link or call 608-204-0855.