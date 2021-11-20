GB women earn first conference victory, beating Wright State 78-67

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – The Green Bay Phoenix went on an 8-0 run to take the lead in the first quarter and never looked back, downing perennial Horizon League stalwart Wright State 78-67 for their first conference victory.

Hailey Oskey scored 21 points to lead the way for UWGB, who lost the conference opener against Northern Kentucky Thursday.

Brooklyn Blackburn chipped in a career-high 15 points to the overall effort, beginning the game’s scoring with a three-pointer.

Defensively, Green Bay forced 15 Wright State turnovers.

The Phoenix will travel to Las Vegas for a tournament over the holiday weekend, taking on Oklahoma State and SMU in the South Pointe shootout.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame, De Pere girls start hoops season with home wins

GB women earn first conference victory, beating Wright State 78-67

Xceptional Athlete: Reedsville's Weston Liebzeit dominates all three phases in state championship

High School Girls Hoops 11/19

Girls Hoops Highlights 11/19

Green Bay Nation: Andy Herman