GB women end game on 33-0 run, upend Whitewater in exhibition

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – The Green Bay women’s basketball team fought back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to grab an exhibition victory in remarkable fashion, welcoming fans back to the Kress Center for the first time since February of 2020.

The Phoenix ended the game on a 33-0 run after trailing 41-30 with just under five minutes remaining, rallying past D3 UW-Whitewater for a 63-41 win.

Newcomers Maddy Schreiber (Kimberly) and Callie Genke (Freedom) helped spark the run with timely threes and suffocating defense.

Green Bay had just four points in the entire third quarter, but exploded for 36 in the final period to win the game going away.

Brooklyn Blackburn led the way for the Phoenix as the only double-digit scorer, putting up 10. Schreiber and Genke each pitched in nine points.

Green Bay returns to action with another exhibition game next Wednesday, hosting UW-Platteville at the Kress Center. GB will start the regular season November 9 at South Dakota State.