Georgetown beats Marquette in opener of Big East tournament

Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski, left watches his team play as Koby McEwen (25) heads to the bench after fouling out of the game during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. Georgetown won 68-49. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Qudus Wahab had 19 points and seven rebounds and Georgetown limited Marquette to 14 first-half points in posting a 68-49 victory in the opening game of the Big East Conference tournament.

Jahvon Blair came off the bench and added a game-high 20 points for the eighth-seeded Hoyas, who are 7-4 since returning to action following a pause for COVID-19 issues.

D.J. Carton had 17 points to lead Marquette, which made six field goals in the first half, including 2 of 13 from long range.

Georgetown will play top-seeded and three-time defending champion Villanova in the quarterfinals Thursday.