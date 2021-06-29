Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Game 4 with an apparent knee injury

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots over Atlanta Hawks’ Clint Capela during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re a Bucks fan, your heart sank in the third quarter of the Eastern Conference Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2-time NBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year fell during an attempt to stop Clint Capela from a vicious dunk. When he landed, it looked like his knee hyperextended and he came down on it awkwardly.

The fans in State Farm Arena, the Deer District in Milwaukee and pretty much the state of Wisconsin held their collective breathes as Giannis lay on the court, obviously grimacing in pain. He was finally pulled to his feet, and his brother Thanasis helped him off the court, with a considerable limp.

He has since returned to the sidelines of the Bucks but no word on what his injury is or how serious it is either.