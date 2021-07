Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks’ Clint Capela fell during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It’s sad but it’s what everyone expected. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Game five of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out (hyperextended left knee) for Game 5 tonight. pic.twitter.com/AukUvfi7SU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 1, 2021

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in the third quarter of game four against the Hawks while contesting a lob for Clint Capela. He came down on his leg awkwardly and his knee buckled.

The Greek Freak has been averaging 27.4 points per game throughout the 2021 postseason.