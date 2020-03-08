Giannis out next two games with knee sprain

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 06: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts from the bench trailing the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter at Staples Center on March 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without star Giannis Antetokounmpo for at least the next two games after an MRI revealed a “minor joint capsule sprain” of his left knee.

Antetkounmpo appeared to injury his knee late in Friday night’s loss to the Lakers when he landed awkwardly in the fourth quarter. Giannis did remain in the game after grabbing his knee briefly, and head coach Mike Budenholzer said the medical staff did talk to Antetokounmpo a short time later.

The MRI was performed on Saturday in Phoenix, and Giannis was also examined by a team doctor.

Giannis will miss the next two games of the team’s current road trip against Phoenix and Denver. His status for Thursday’s home game against the Boston Celtics is still to be determined.