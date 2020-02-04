Giannis wins East Player of the Month…again

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks in action against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on January 10, 2020 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Bucks star Giannis Anetokounmpo is the Eastern Conference player of the month. The last time Giannis didn’t win the award? January of 2019.

For the seventh time in the last eight months Giannis was named as the top performer in the Eastern Conference. Leading Milwaukee to an NBA best 11-2 record in January, Giannis averaged 29.2 points per game. That’s third best in the East.

In the encore to his NBA campaign of last season, Giannis is averaging over 30 points a game and 13 boards. He’s on pace to become the first player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1972-73) to average 30 points, 13 boards, and five assists in a season. Just four players in NBA history have accomplished the feat.