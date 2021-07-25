GLO hold on late for win over St. Louis, 86-82

Oshkosh, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin GLO held on to avenge a pair of early losses to St. Louis on Sunday, 86-82.

Wisconsin jumped out to an early lead. Capped off by a corner three by Jolene Anderson, the GLO took a 19 point lead in the second quarter.

The Surge came out hot in the third quarter and quickly cut the GLO lead to single digits. A big jumper by Julie Wojta, and layup by Kelly Moten helped keep St. Louis at bay in the third quarter.

Former Wisconsin Badgers guard Taylor Wurtz helped seal the deal down the stretch with a baseline jumper to make it an 11 point game. The GLO would hold on from there for an 86-82 win at Menominee Nation Arena.