Glory end season with 3-2 win over Chicago City

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Glory capped of their season with a 3-2 win over Chicago City at Capital Credit Union Park on Sunday.

The Glory got on the board first after Nicole Friis got behind the Chicago defense to net the first goal of the afternoon.

A little later Friis was pulled down from behind in the box, and set up the Glory with a penalty kick. Brianna Messner followed by burying the free kick in the back of the net to put Green Bay in front 2-0.

Then in the final minutes of the first half Mackenzie August cashed in a rebound to make it a 3-0 Glory lead heading into the break. From there they held on for the 3-2 win in the season finale.