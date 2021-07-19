Glory end season with 3-2 win over Chicago City

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Glory capped of their season with a 3-2 win over Chicago City at Capital Credit Union Park on Sunday.

The Glory got on the board first after Nicole Friis got behind the Chicago defense to net the first goal of the afternoon.

A little later Friis was pulled down from behind in the box, and set up the Glory with a penalty kick. Brianna Messner followed by burying the free kick in the back of the net to put Green Bay in front 2-0.

Then in the final minutes of the first half Mackenzie August cashed in a rebound to make it a 3-0 Glory lead heading into the break. From there they held on for the 3-2 win in the season finale.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

One on One with new UW-Green Bay Athletic Director Josh Moon

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls to Sioux Falls, 31-21

Glory end season with 3-2 win over Chicago City

North sweeps in return of WFCA All-Star Games

Charles Woodson hosts 10th annual charity golf outing

Aaron Jones Football Camp