Grand Chute 9U Little League team using camaraderie to bolster 2020 summer season

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Watching the joy in which a nine or ten-year-old plays a sport is nothing short of infectious. Stick a go pro on one of their helmets? You get the added satisfaction of watching the entire team try to out do one another in silly antics.

That’s the mindset of the Grand Chute nine and under Little League baseball team. Playing a sport they love because they love it. And for nothing else.

“They have great sportsmanship and are really good teammates,” says ten-year-old Brianna Dahlke. She and her friend Kinley Peterson are the only two girls on the team, but to the boys, they’re just teammates, plain and simple.

Kinley says she gets great satisfaction when she strikes out the boys on the mound.

“They encourage me a lot and I’m good friends with all of them,” the quiet pitcher says with a small smile.

In a world where a little more joy could be had by all, watching these kids play with utter abandon reminds us of why we got into our hobbies in the first place: to learn the meaning of being a good teammate.

“Being a good sportsman, being nice to other people,” nine-year-old Quintin Oetken says.

Camaraderie. Sportsmanship. Teamwork. The lessons these nine and ten-year-olds are teaching each other each day this summer out on a baseball diamond.