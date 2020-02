For Cody Lewis it first seemed like a simple hip injury after a fall during a basketball scrimmage back in November. The diagnosis instead was something Cody and his family never saw coming, cancer.

Since being diagnosed with undifferentiated sarcoma, a particular rare form of cancer, Cody has been through numerous treatments. At the same time his school, Two Rivers, and the entire lake shore community rallied around the Lewis family to form a new team, Team Cody.