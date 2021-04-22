Green Bay Blizzard look to build off 2019 momentum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It had been a long time coming for the Green Bay Blizzard. The indoor football league team hadn’t even sniffed at the playoffs since 2012. But momentum had slowly been building. The fans and the players alike knew of the potential the team had. In 2019, the Blizzard finally broke through, securing a playoff berth.

They lost in the first round to Nebraska, but when the 2020 season came around, they were hungry to go farther. So certain was their belief that the previous season wasn’t a fluke. And then in comes COVID-19, shutting everything down.

After going through what is probably the longest off-season any of the players have ever experienced, the Blizzard are back, and ready to finally go farther than they did in 2019.

“That was a special year. a special group of young men came together, the organization, everyone played their role,” Blizzard head coach Corey Roberson said. “I think the foundation has been laid, I think that’s where we grow from. 2019, that was the foundation. and here we are, we’re looking more than to just be competitive, we want to win.”

His players echoed that sentiment. The team went 9-5 during the 2019 season and are hungry for more.

“Personally me, I just thought back to the last game I played here,” wide receiver KeShaun Taylor said. “It was heartbreaking. We lost. I just kept that inside and we’re just going to use it as motivation and we’re just gonna keep going.”

“What I would have to say if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” running back Rameses Owens said with a chuckle. “Study what we did last year that got us in that position and then, you know, just expand on that. There’s always changes to be made, there’s always room for improvement, so we just have to stay focused, lock in and get it going.”

The Blizzard take the field against the Bismarck Bucks on Friday, April 23 at 7:05 in Green Bay.