Green Bay Blizzard lose despite a late-game comeback

(WFRV) – The Blizzard were back in action on Friday at the Resch Center as they hosted the Arizona Rattlers.

It was a slow start for Green Bay. Heading into halftime they were down 27-0.

Whatever Blizzard Head Coach Corey Roberson said to his guys at half time must’ve worked because the team came out hot in the second half.

Green Bay outscored Arizona by 20 points in the last two quarters. It was highlighted by a 56 yard kickoff return from Trevon Saunders.

When it was all said and done, the Rattlers were too much for the Blizzard. 41-34, the final.

Green Bay falls to 3-3 on the season and will travel to Louisville Saturday June 12 to play the Xtreme.

