Green Bay Blizzard prepares for 2021 season with training camp

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been almost a year in the making. But it’s finally here. The 2021 season for the Indoor Football League and the Green Bay Blizzard.

“Excited. That’s the energy we’ve got right now,” veteran running back Ramses Owens said. “I got to meet all the other players, and we’ve had to wait a little bit, because of the pandemic, but we’re excited.”

The Blizzard were shut down last season because of the pandemic, but are looking to get right back where they left off.

“It feels good, it feels real good, to be back,” Blizzard head coach Corey Roberson said. “And to have fans? This is a good thing for the Green Bay community.”

Green Bay will host 35 players at training camp before cutting down to its final roster. Games begin on April 23rd, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard preps for 2021 season

Game of the Week: Notre Dame wins instant classic on late field goal

High School Sports Xtra: Extended interview with state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

Appleton's AJ Powell gets Masters experience at Drive, Chip, & Putt

High School Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North girls, boys advance

HS Football: De Pere ends Bay Port's 38-game conference win streak, full Friday highlights