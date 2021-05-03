Green Bay Blizzard pull off late-game heroics to win first game of 2021 season

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Blizzard got into the win column for the first time since 2019 on Sunday with some magic late in the game versus The Massachusetts Pirates.

It was a slow offensive day for Green Bay. The Blizzard scored 20 points in the first half and none coming from the offense. Thanks to the defense and special teams, they were able to head into halftime with the lead.

The Blizzard were facing a 36-27 deficit with two-minutes left in the 4th quarter. Quarterback Damion May connected with wide receiver Eric Thomas Jr. for the touchdown with 1:50 left in the 4th quarter to make it a two-point game.

Blizzard Head coach Corey Roberson called for an onside kick and Green Bay was able to convert. With time ticking down in the 4th quarter and what looked like a failed snap, Blizzard’s May was able to find wide receiver Kezlow Smith in the end zone to take the lead 40-36 with 32 seconds left.

The Blizzard would hang on and come out victorious to improve to 1-1 on the 2021 IFL season. Green Bay’s Head Coach Corey Roberson tells Local 5 a spark like that can go a long ways.

“Hopefully that showed these young men that it’s never over until it’s over”, says Roberson.

QB Damion May says the emotions were high following the 40-36 victory but the Blizzard know that they have to get right back to work this week.

“Everyone was excited. Emotions are high right now but we have to comeback next week and pull out another win”, May says.

The Blizzard will host The Louisville Xtreme at the Resch Center on Friday, May 7 at 7:05 p.m.